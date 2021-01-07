Tom Hanks shows off “horrible haircut” from role in Elvis biopic

ABC/Craig Sjodin(AUSTRALIA) — It’s not uncommon for actors to sometimes undergo dramatic transformations when they take on a new role. For Tom Hanks, that meant donning a “horrible haircut.”

The 64-year-old actor, who is filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, appeared on The Graham Norton Show and seemed more than eager to show off his new ‘do.

“Here, let me show the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker,” he said as he removed his baseball cap, revealing his bald head. “I just scared the children. I want to apologize.”

While Hanks portrays Parker, the longtime manger of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Austin Butler landed the gig of playing Preseley himself in the Warner Bros. flick. Filming for the project resumed in September after being put on hold after Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

“We’re back to, as Elvis liked to say, ‘taking care of business!’ It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on Elvis,” Luhrmann says in a statement to Variety.

Elvis is slated for release in late 2021.

[embedded content]

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.