Tom Hardy the next James Bond? Here’s what he had to say

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Is Tom Hardy the next James Bond?

As Daniel Craig‘s reign as 007 comes to an end with the forthcoming No Time to Die, many have wondered who will be next to embody the secret agent. Among the names being tossed around for the role is Hardy’s, who didn’t have much to say when asked about it.

“I don’t know about that,” the Venom: Let There Be Carnage actor told Entertainment Tonight.

Hardy’s co-star, on the other hand, thinks the actor would be a great fit.

Naomie Harris, who also has played Miss Moneypenny in the Bond films since 2012’s Skyfall and reprises the role in No Time to Die, exclaimed, “He would be amazing.”

“He’s such a phenomenal actor. I’m such a huge fan of his and then working with him on Venom, I have even more respect for him,” Harris continued. “He’s just like, incredible, the physicality that he brings to the role is just extraordinary. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Only time will tell if Hardy will be the successor to Craig’s Bond. Until then, though, fans can catch No Time to Die when it hits theaters on October 8.

