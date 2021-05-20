Tom Hiddleston catches you up on 10 years of playing Loki in (almost) 30 seconds

Marvel Studios

In celebration of National Streaming Day, and to promote Disney+’s upcoming Marvel Studios show Loki, the man himself, Tom Hiddleston, wanted to catch folks up.

The actor who has played the God of Mischief for 10 years across multiple films in the MCU gives himself 30 seconds to run down the character’s history — and he nearly makes it.

Lucky for him, his character can jump through time, thanks to Loki’s stealing of the Tesseract, and so Hiddleston gives himself another few ticks on the clock to finish up.

Still, 35 seconds is not too shabby to run through the plots of 2011’s Thor, 2012’s The Avengers, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, 2017’s Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The time runs out just as Hiddleston sets up the Loki series: after his character is killed by Thanos in the beginning of Infinity War, an earlier version of him manages to escape his fate in Endgame, when the Avengers travelled through time to 2012 in an effort to undo Thanos’ snapping away half of life on earth.

However, it’s Loki’s messing with the time-space continuum that lands him in the custody of the Time Variance Authority; the spin-off series centers on the agency’s forcing Loki to jump through time to clean up his temporal messes — but you can guess the wily character has a few tricks up his sleeve.

The series, which also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant, debuts Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.

