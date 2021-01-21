Tom Holland admits he broke his laptop when he found out he was the new Spider-Man

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Holland revealed just how many hoops he had to swing through in order to become the next Spider-Man. In the end, he says, he found out he got the part same as every Marvel fan — through a Google search.

Speaking with Black Panther alum Daniel Kaluuya for Variety, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star opened up Wednesday about his big break.

“The audition process was horrible. It was seven months worth of auditioning. I must’ve done six auditions and… they don’t tell you anything,” confessed Holland. “You’re waiting and waiting and waiting, and then, eventually, I got a screen test in Atlanta.”

Holland recalled he tested against six other actors for a scene with Robert Downey Jr., as Tom’s first appearance in the suit was to be Captain America: Civil War, “and it went so well. It was the best audition I’ve ever done.”

“On the first take, Downey just completely changed the scene so we started riffing with each other,” the 24-year-old actor described, explaining that his agents directed him beforehand to stick to the script.

Six weeks went by without any updates before he was called back for a “fight test” against Chris Evans, which he also said went extremely well. However, the studio went quiet again and Holland began to think he didn’t win the part.

As for how he found out he was, in fact, the next Spider-Man, the Cherry actor confessed he found out when he googled Marvel and came across an article introducing him as the new Peter Parker.

“I broke my computer! Cuz I, like, flipped it up in the air [and it] fell off my bed,” he laughed, saying that shortly after shouting the good news to his family, Sony called to offer him the gig.

“It was crazy,” said Holland. “I found out online, the same way everyone else did!”

