Tom Holland admits he still doesn't know what's going on in the new 'Spider-Man' movie

Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in “Avengers: Infinity War”/Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Tom Holland may be the star of the upcoming Spider-Man film, but that doesn’t mean he knows what the movie is about.

Speaking with Esquire, the 24-year-old actor spilled that it’s normal for him not to know exactly what’s going on and that the team even goes a step beyond to mislead him with decoy information.

“I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it,” he said, only slightly kidding.

“They do it all the time,” he shared, reflecting on his past gaffes where he accidentally leaked some pretty big spoilers. “In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me.”

In Holland’s defense regarding Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo told ABC Audio that to retain the secrecy of the star-studded scene, all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe performers who were called to appear in it were told they were to “dress for a wedding.”

Although Holland’s hands are somewhat tied when it comes to the upcoming Spider-Man installment, with a bit of confidence, he did address the whispers that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be making an appearance in the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” he said firmly. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Holland also dished that his character, Peter Parker, may have a slightly less nerdy look due to his refusal to wear a wig.

“For the first time in my life, I put my foot down as the leading actor and was like, ‘I’m not f***ing wearing that wig,” he recalled. “I’m going to have shorter hair and you’re going to have to deal with it.'”

