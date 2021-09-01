Tom Holland wishes sweet Happy Birthday to his “MJ,” Zendaya

Jay Maidment/©2019 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.

If you heard a collective “AWWW!” recently, it might have been from the 12.4-million-plus people who liked Tom Holland‘s sweet Happy Birthday post on Instagram to his Spider-Man films co-star and reported girlfriend Zendaya.

The Avengers film star posted a Spider-Man dressing-room photo of himself and Zendaya that she snapped in a mirror, along with a note that reads, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx.”

The cuteness overload was nearly too much for followers to handle, with one adding, “YALL IM CRYIN.” Another offered of Tom’s message, “lost my boyfriend but is for zendaya so it’s okay.”

The post was also liked by Tom’s onscreen Aunt May, Marisa Tomei, who commented with a rose emoji.

Oh, and for the record, Zendaya responded some hours later with the message, “calling now,” adding a heart emoji.

