Tom Selleck leaves restaurant $2,020 tip as part of #2020TipChallenge

Honoring the #2020TipChallenge his Blue Bloods co-star Donnie Wahlberg previously participated in, the actor left a $2,020 tip on a $204.68 bill for restaurant staff at Elios on the Upper East Side in New York City.

“I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad,” Wahlberg tweeted, along with a photo of Selleck’s receipt and his note to the staff.

“I didn’t start [the challenge] but I’m proud to be part of it,” Wahlberg added. “To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.”

Wahlberg tells People that Selleck dined at the restaurant in November, but kept the gesture a secret. “Tom never mentioned it to me,” he says. “We’ve done three [Blue Bloods] dinner scenes since he did it and he never told me.”

Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, previously left a $2,020 tip for an IHOP server in their hometown of St. Charles, Illinois back in January. Wahlberg did it again in November, leaving a $2,020 tip on a $35.27 bill for his server at Marshland restaurant in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

By Andrea Tuccillo

