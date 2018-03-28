Tom “Spider-Man” Holland, Selena Gomez, more, join Robert Downey Jr.'s “Doctor Dolittle” project

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Robert Downey Jr., who is playing the title role in the upcoming movie The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, will be in very good company.

Via a tweet, the Marvel movie hero revealed a gaggle of A-List actors who will be voicing the film’s animated animal characters, including his fellow Avenger Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Ralph Fiennes, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard.

The film, which combines live-action characters with the animated animals, hits theaters April 12, 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.