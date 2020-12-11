Tommy “Tiny” Lister dead at 62

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Friday and The Fifth Element actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister has died. He was 62.

Variety confirms that police conducting a wellness check Thursday at the request of his friends found Lister unresponsive in his home. His cause of death remains unknown and is currently listed as “natural causes” — pending an autopsy.

Friends of the former professional wrestler, who was blind in his right eye, say he was reportedly exhibiting symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 before his untimely passing. Lister was working on a film project when he cancelled due to feeling under the weather.

His manager Cindy Cowan told Variety, “He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant. We’re all devastated.”

Lister, when on the wrestling circuit, was known for taking on Hulk Hogan by masquerading as Zeus in 1989’s No Holds Barred.

He later changed his name to Z-Gangsta for World Championship Wrestling.

Lister later gained critical acclaim playing the bully in the 1995 film Friday opposite of Ice Cube and appeared in over 80 films including Adam Sandler’s Little Nicky, The Dark Knight and Austin Powers in Goldmember.

He also made cameos in music videos for Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, French Montana, Sublime, Akon, Iggy Azalea and many others.

Lister is survived by his wife, Felicia Forbes and daughter Faith Grace, who is 12.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.