Tonight, ‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo gives advice, and gives away $75K on Karamo’s Holiday Spectacular

Courtesy of Karamo(NEW YORK) — Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Queer Eye star and therapist Karamo Brown is hosting Karamo’s Holiday Spectacular. Presented by online payment company Zelle, the event will allow fans to interact with Brown and other celebrity guests, and will see three lucky — and worthy — winners of Zelle’s “Send Cheer” contest being gifted $75,000.

Karamo says he’s excited “to be able to say to three people, ‘Because you’ve been giving back, because you’ve been helping other people, even in this hard moment, here’s a gift for you.'”

He adds that this season in particular has been tricky for many people. Luckily, Brown was a licensed social worker, and mental health in this COVID Christmas season will be addressed.

“So many people are like, ‘How do I navigate relationships? How do I navigate family conversation, how do I navigate this..?'” Karamo says. “And unfortunately, I can’t respond to a lot of DMs. But if you come to the IG Live, I can give you the advice you need. It’s your own little mini Queer Eye session through the IG Holiday Spectacular.”

By Stephen Iervolino

