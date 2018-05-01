Tony nominations: “Mean Girls,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” musicals lead the pack

(NEW YORK) — In another year where Hollywood is well-represented on the Great White Way, Tina Fey’s musical adaptation of Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical have tied for a leading 12 Tony nominations each.

The noms for the 72nd Annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards were announced in New York City by Tony and Grammy-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and Katharine McPhee, the latter of whom’s currently starring in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress.

Among this year’s other nominees are Denzel Washington, hailed for his performance in the revival of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh; Andrew Garfield, recognized for Angels in America, which also earned Nathan Lane a best actor nomination; Roseanne‘s Laurie Metcalf, for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women; Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, for Farinelli and The King; and Amy Schumer, the sole nominee from Meteor Shower.

Additionally, both John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen will be recognized for their Broadway contributions with special Tonys. Check the award show’s website for all the nominees.

Hosted by singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban — Bareilles a nominee this year and Groban a 2017 nominee — the Tony Awards will be broadcast live from the Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10th, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.

