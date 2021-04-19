Tony winner John Cameron Mitchell crowned “Tiger King” in Joe Exotic series for NBC

Netflix/Matthew Placek

In what may seem like 10 years ago but was only last year, at the start of the pandemic, Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness gave us all a good escape from the headlines.

Now NBC has announced that its upcoming limited series based on the Netflix phenomenon has found its star in Tony-winning stage and screen veteran John Cameron Mitchell. He’ll play Joe Exotic in the production, joining co-producer and Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon as his nemesis, Carole Baskin.

The series is tentatively titled Joe Exotic. In a statement, Mitchell said he was “thrilled” to take on the part, calling Exotic a “modern folk antihero.”

He added, “Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

There’s no premiere date yet for the series but it will air on NBC, USA Network and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

