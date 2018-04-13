Tonya Harding, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” contestants

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — This morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, the athletes who’ll be competing on season 26 of Dancing with the Stars were revealed, along with their pro partners. The new season — dubbed Dancing with the Stars: Athletes — will premiere Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The big news is that as previously rumored, Tonya Harding is one of the competitors. The former ice skating champion was barred from the sport after her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, orchestrated an attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit and she pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution of the attackers. Harding’s story inspired the 2017 movie I, Tonya, which started Margot Robbie as Harding and Allison Janney as her monstrous mother. Janney won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role.

Another big name on the roster is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Adam Rippon, a figure skater who was a standout at this year’s Winter Olympics, is also competing.

Here are all of the Dancing with the Stars contestants and their pro partners:

Figure skater Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

NCAA women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

2018 Winter Olympics silver medalist luger Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Former Olympian and softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

Retired baseball star Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

Mirai Nagasu, first American female figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, with Alan Bersten

Former figure skater and pop-culture icon Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.