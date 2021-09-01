‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies by its release date to 2022; ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ haunts ‘Maverick”s old release date

Paramount Pictures

Paramount has made 2022 the year of Tom Cruise. The studio has bumped his pandemic-delayed Top Gun: Maverick until 2022, along with the star’s anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible film.

Paramount now says Maverick will open May 27, over Memorial Day weekend of 2022, and Mission: Impossible 7 will come to theaters on Sept. 30, 2022.

Incidentally, Top Gun: Maverick‘s move from its November 19, 2021 release date led Sony to bump by a week the release of its own pandemic-delayed film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The movie will now open on that date to take advantage of IMAX and other higher-quality theaters that Top Gun‘s move freed up.

