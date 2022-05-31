‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies high with $124 million Memorial Day Weekend haul

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise earned his first 100 million dollar domestic opening weekend with the estimated $124 million debut of Top Gun: Maverick, over the three-day weekend — almost doubling his previous best. It’s projected to hit $151 million by the end of the holiday weekend, just shy of the Memorial Day Weekend record holder, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which took in 153 million.

The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun — which also stars Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly, added an estimated $109.6 million overseas, bringing its worldwide opening tally to $260.6 million.

That knocked last week’s box office champ, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to second place with an estimated $16.4 million between Friday and Sunday and $21.1 through Monday. That brings its four-week domestic box-office total to $375.5 million. Overseas, the film grabbed another $497.9 million, for a worldwide total of $873.4 million.

Coming in third was the week’s other new major release, Bob’s Burgers, opening with an estimated $12.6 million over the three-day and $15 million after Monday.

Downton Abbey: A New Era came in fourth with an estimated $5.9 million between Friday and Sunday and $7.5 million over the four-day weekend. Its current North American take now stands at $30.1 million after two weeks. Overseas, A New Era has delivered $40.5 million, bringing its global tally to $70.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Universal’s The Bad Guys with an estimated $4.6 million for the three-day weekend and just under $6.2 million through Monday.

