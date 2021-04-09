‘Top Gun: Maverick’ waives off July 4th landing; new opening bumps ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to 2022

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — After buzzing the July 4 tower, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has done another of his patented fly-bys: ABC Audio has confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick is now landing on November 22.

This will be the fourth release date for the Tom Cruise sequel. It was initially supposed to come out July 12, 2019, but was bumped to December 2020 in a vain effort to outrun the pandemic, and then again moved to its July date.

The new November 22 date bumps another Tom Cruise movie, Mission: Impossible 7, to May 22 of 2022.

The shifting of the Paramount Pictures tentpole films rippled through the studio’s release schedule, leading to the following changes:

The G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes has been moved from October 22, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

Jackass 4 has been moved from September 3 to October 22, 2021′

The untitled Bee Gees movie will open November 4

movie will open November 4 Dungeons & Dragons has been moved from May 27, 2022 to March 3, 2023

The next Star Trek movie will open June 9, 2023

Mission Impossible 8 has been moved from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.