‘Top Gun: Maverick’ zooms past $800 million to become Tom Cruise’s biggest ever hit
Paramount Pictures
Just shy of his 60th birthday on July 3, Tom Cruise officially has the biggest hit of his career in Top Gun: Maverick.
Riding high on a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film has flown past $800 million worldwide, besting his previous high water mark, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made over $791 million.
Maverick made more than $420 million from U.S. theaters to date, making it the highest-grossing film of the year, stateside.
