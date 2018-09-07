Tori Spelling claps back at trolls who fat-shamed her kids in their back-to-school pic

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) —

After posting a smiling picture of her kids heading back to school earlier this week, former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling got some comments she never expected, including Instagram trolls shaming her children.

“School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos,” Spelling wrote. “This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom.”

The post shows four happy kids in t-shirts, shorts and backpacks ready to head to school. But after a few commenters called attention to the children’s clothes and even their appearance and weight, Spelling decided to speak up in the comments section.

First, she thanked the other moms and fans who also slammed the trolls.

“I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans, and online supportive and loyal community,” she wrote. “And, thank you to all the #mamabears out there. We always have each other’s backs!”

She then added, “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!'”

Spelling continued: “I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all. The judgement here should be on your manners. Empowerment goes both ways. Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up. #kindness #love #life #endcyberbullying.”

There was a resounding approval from others in the comments section, who continue to support Spelling and slam those attacking her kids.

“Shame on you. Who hurt you that you have so much evil in your heart?” one wrote.

