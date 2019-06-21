'Toy Story 4' and 'Child's Play' among this week's new movies

Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide Friday:

* Toy Story 4 — The latest chapter in the the 24-year Toy Story franchise finds Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear — voiced once again by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, respectively — and the rest of their playroom pals on a desperate rescue mission to find their new friend Forky, voiced by Tony Hale. He’s a new toy made out of a spork, a pipe cleaner, Popsicle sticks and a pair of googly eyes brought to life by Bonnie, the little girl introduced in Toy Story 3. Other voice actors include Annie Potts, Jordan Peele, Keegan Michael Key and Keanu Reeves. Rated G.

[embedded content]

* Child’s Play — This remake of the classic 1988 horror flick Child’s Play features Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky, the killer doll a mother, played by Aubrey Plaza, gives to her son for his birthday, unaware of its sinister nature. Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry also star. Rated R.

[embedded content]

* Anna — Russian model/actress Sasha Luss lands her first big role in this action-thriller about a striking beauty who’s transformed into an elite assassin. Also starring Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, and Helen Mirren. Rated R.

[embedded content]

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Wild Rose — Chernobyl actress Jessie Buckly stars in this British musical drama about a single mother from Glasgow, Scotland who dreams of moving to Nashville and becoming a country star. Julie Walters co-stars. Rated R.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.