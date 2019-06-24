'Toy Story 4' tops the weekend box office with $118 million debut

Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 topped the weekend box office with a an estimated $118 million debut — a franchise high, topping Toy Story 3‘s $110.3 million opening back in 2010. However, as has been the case with most sequels of late, it opened well below the $140 to $200 Disney had projected.

That said, Toy Story 4 — featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Keanu Reeves — posted the fourth-largest animated opening ever. It also notched the third-largest weekend opening of the year, while giving Disney the top four openings of 2019.

Overseas, Toy Story 4 grabbed an estimated $120 million, for a $238 million global debut.

Landing in second place was the second of this week’s debuts, Child’s Play, a remake of the classic 1988 horror flick of the same name, featuring Mark Hamill as the voice of the killer doll Chucky and a live-action performance from Aubrey Plaza. It delivered an estimated $14 million domestically, right at the low end of pre-relaese expectations.

Disney’s Aladdin held on to third place in its fifth week of release, earning an estimated $12.2 million and bringing its totals stateside to just below $288 million. The film’s overseas tally now stands at $522 million, with its worldwide gross now standing at around $810 million.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

The week’s other major release, Anna, starring Russian model/actress Sasha Luss in her first big role, alongside Luke Evans and Helen Mirren, failed to crack the top 10, delivering an estimated $3.5 million.

Men in Black: International fell from first to fourth place in its second week of release, grabbing an estimated $10.75 million. The Secret Life of Pets 2 rounded out the top five with an estimated $10.3 million.

In limited release, Wild Rose earned an estimated $56,183 from four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Toy Story 4, $118 million

2. Child’s Play, $14 million

3. Aladdin, $12.2 million

4. Men in Black International, $10.75 million

5. Secret Life of Pets 2, $10.3 million

6. Rocketman, $5.65 million

7. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, $4 million

8. Godzilla: King of the Monsters, $3.7 million

9. Dark Phoenix, $3.6 million

10. Shaft, $3.55 million

