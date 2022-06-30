‘Toy Story’ vet Tim Allen says he wishes ‘Lightyear’ had a “better connection” to his Buzz

ABC

Tim Allen calls the new Disney/Pixar movie Lightyear a “wonderful story,” but he admitted to Extra some disappointment in the project.

In the animated movie, Chris Evans portrays the “real life” hero of the Toy Story toy famously voiced by Allen on the big screen.

The swap was discerning to some fans of the original franchise, including Allen’s pal Patricia Heaton, who made headlines when she cried foul on Twitter.

To Extra, Allen admitted, “The short answer is I’ve stayed out of this ’cause [Lightyear] has nothing to do [with my character].”

The actor added that he’d discussed the idea of Buzz’s origins while working on the Toy Story movies, but when he heard about Lightyear years later, he thought they were making a live-action film out of the idea.

“There is now Toy Story Buzz without Woody,” Allen said, allowing of Lightyear, “It’s a wonderful story.”

Allen explained, “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little… I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection to this.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.