Trailer for ‘The Batman’, ‘The Rock’ teases ‘Black Adam’ and more: Nerd news from Saturday’s DC Fandome

For fans of DC’s big and small-screen properties, the wait ended Saturday, with the long-awaited launch of the marathon online event DC Fandome.

This year, all eyes were on Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s turn as the super-powerful anti-hero Black Adam. The Batman‘s trailer capped the four-hour presentation.

“Fear is a tool,” Robert Pattinson‘s Dark Knight whispers darkly in the new snippet.

“When that light hits the sky,” he says of the Bat Signal, “it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

What follows are not only shots of Bats dispatching hordes of bad guys, but scenes prominently featuring Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/Catwoman. “Who are you under there?” she purrs, feeling Pattinson’s cowl.

As reported, Paul Dano plays Batman’s main nemesis in the film, The Riddler — albeit a much darker version than Jim Carrey played in 1995’s Batman Forever.

The villain has morphed more into a serial killer in this version — but like the comic original, he’s obsessed with matching wits with Batman — and the obsession is clearly mutual.

Also shown more prominently in the new trailer is Colin Farrell — though you’d be hard-pressed to recognize him as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

The Batman opens March 4, 2022.

Earlier, Warner Bros. unveiled its upcoming Black Adam, with the help of the character’s alter ego himself.

While Johnson said the film just started post-production, he lobbied director Jaume Collet-Serra — who he tapped from Jungle Cruise — to present fans with the scene where Black Adam is revealed.

The Black Adam teaser featured cast members introducing their characters: Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman, Noah Centineo plays Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan, who went from James Bond to “silver fox,” plays Doctor Fate.

The snippet shows explorers coming upon an ancient site, and eventually releasing the god-like figure. A gunman approaches him, and Black Adam picks him up by his throat and electrocutes him into dust. As you might imagine, the victim’s heavily armed comrades also prove no match. That film opens July 29, 2022.

Other content included a sneak peek of November 2022’s time-shifting The Flash teasing the return of Michael Keaton as Batman; an extended trailer for Peacemaker — John Cena and writer-director James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad spin-off series for HBO Max — and cast interviews and sneak peeks of CW shows like Supergirl and Batwoman.

(Peacemaker trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

