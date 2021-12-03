Trailer shows Amazon Prime got a big star, literally, for its Jack ‘Reacher’ series

Amazon Studios/Shane Mahood

Undeniably, Tom Cruise is a big star. However, fans of author’s Lee Child‘s Jack Reacher groused when Cruise, at 5’ 7″, played the character, who’s described in the books as well over six feet tall and massively built.

However, the new trailer for Amazon Prime’s upcoming Reacher series proves this time, they got a star who is literally bigger than Cruise: Alan Ritchson.

The footage shows that Reacher’s trademark pre-beatdown swagger sounds much more convincing coming from the hulking 6′ 2″ Titans actor than it did the Top Gun star.

According to Amazon, the new series will center on Child’s first Reacher book, Killing Floor, and will see the retired military investigator finding himself in a small town, accused of murder.

“While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with,” the studio teases. “One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.”

The eight-episode series, which also stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Kristin Kreuk, will debut on February 4.

