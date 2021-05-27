Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’; Regina Hall in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’; & more

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix

Trevante Rhodes has been cast as Mike Tyson in the forthcoming Hulu series Iron Mike, Variety has learned.

Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson, however, will not be involved in upcoming project. Instead, he’ll be executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Iron Mike begins production later this year.

In other news, Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall will star and produce Adamma Ebo‘s directorial debut, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Deadline reports. Shot in a faux-documentary style, the film takes a satirical look at megachurch culture. It follows Hall as Trinity Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch who works to help her pastor-husband, played by Brown, rebuild their congregation. Additional casting has not been announced.

Finally, Quinta Brunson has landed a recurring role in the upcoming third season of Daniel Radcliffe’s comedic anthology series Miracle Workers, Deadline has learned. Set in 1844, the new season of the TBS series follows an idealistic small-town preacher who teams up with a wanted outlaw as they travel the Oregon Trail in hopes of a promising future. Brunson will play Trig, a tough “completely ruthless” young woman who was found by Benny. The series also features returning stars Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni.

