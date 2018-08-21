Trevor Noah to host Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in South Africa

ABC/Lou Rocco(SOUTH AFRICA) — Trevor Noah has been announced as host for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa this December.

Noah, a native South African, will help honor the centennial of Nelson Mandela’s birth at the December 3 event, which also supports the campaign to end extreme poverty.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Global Citizen Festival event celebrating the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela,” Noah says in a statement. “I am where I am today, living as a free South African, because of much of what he did and so I’m beyond excited to be teaming up with so many others to pay tribute to the man in his home country.”

In conjunction with the festival, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will produce a special episode featuring highlights from the event. The episode will air in the U.S. on Monday, December 3 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Dave Chappelle also joins the lineup of co-hosts, which includes Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.

Oprah Winfrey will be delivering a special keynote address during the festival. Performers include Beyonce and Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams and Chris Martin.

