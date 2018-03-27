True Crime drama: Sanaa Lathan, Sara Foster deny biting Beyoncé, but Crissy Teigen says she knows

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — After Tiffany Haddish revealed that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé at an after-party in December, fans have been on a hunt to find out “#whobitBeyoncé.”

When names like Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster were thrown around as possible culprits, both women went on social media to clear their names.

“Y’all are funny,” Lathan tweeted after fans asked her about the incident. “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Foster also denied the accusations via an Instagram story captured by Vulture.

“I wish I could get close enough to Beyoncé to bite her,” she wrote in response to a reporter who asked her to comment on the story. Foster then added a touch of sarcasm: “Ok fine. I did it. Beyoncé knows what she did.”

Even Acrimony star Taraji P. Henson’s name was thrown in the ring, with Haddish quickly refuting the suggestion, writing, “No it wasn’t.”

While it remainsl unknown who actual perpetrator is, Chrissy Teigen says she knows the actress who dared bite Queen Bey.

“My initial guess was wrong,” Teigen tweeted. “The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.”

She continued, “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE,” then added, “deep down, you know.”

