Tune in this Sunday for the 78th annual Golden Globes

NBCUniversal(LOS ANGELES) — Will your favorite stars be appearing via Zoom? Will they be dressed in their best PJs? Tune in to find out when the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as hosts this year, but they’ll be doing it from opposite coasts due to the pandemic. Tina will host from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler from the Globes’ home, The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles

Netflix’s The Crown and Mank, its black and white film about the making of Citizen Kane, are this year’s top nominees with six nominations apiece.

This year’s presenters include Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

While the show must go on, it’ll be quite a different experience for everyone involved. Some stars are bummed they won’t get to socialize in person this awards season. Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk is one of them.

“One of my favorite things about show business is the degree of social fun we get to have and the people we get to see and oftentimes as you get older, you’re seeing old friends at these events and it’s a shame to not have that,” Odenkirk, who’s up for Best Actor in a TV Drama, tells ABC Audio. “So, yeah, it feels different, doesn’t it? I can’t wait for us to all get past the pandemic and get to see each other again.”

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.