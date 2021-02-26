Tune in this Sunday for the 78th annual Golden Globes
(LOS ANGELES) — Will your favorite stars be appearing via Zoom? Will they be dressed in their best PJs? Tune in to find out when the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as hosts this year, but they’ll be doing it from opposite coasts due to the pandemic. Tina will host from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler from the Globes’ home, The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles
Netflix’s The Crown and Mank, its black and white film about the making of Citizen Kane, are this year’s top nominees with six nominations apiece.
This year’s presenters include Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.
While the show must go on, it’ll be quite a different experience for everyone involved. Some stars are bummed they won’t get to socialize in person this awards season. Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk is one of them.
“One of my favorite things about show business is the degree of social fun we get to have and the people we get to see and oftentimes as you get older, you’re seeing old friends at these events and it’s a shame to not have that,” Odenkirk, who’s up for Best Actor in a TV Drama, tells ABC Audio. “So, yeah, it feels different, doesn’t it? I can’t wait for us to all get past the pandemic and get to see each other again.”
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
By Andrea Tuccillo
