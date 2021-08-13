TV roundup: FX extends Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Story’ series, renews ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Russ Martin/FX

As the fall TV season quickly approaches, FX has announced a slew of new programming. Here’s a TV roundup:

Ryan Murphy will continue his American Story series at FX with two new spinoff limited series. American Sports Story will highlight a major event in the world of sports and the athlete at the center of it. The first installment will focus on former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd and later committed suicide in prison. American Love Story will chronicle the relationship of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette, while the fourth installment of American Crime Story is underway. Studio 54: American Crime Story follows Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, former owners of the raucous Studio 54 nightclub in NYC that was ultimately shut down when they were convicted of tax evasion.

Fans will get to continue to find out What We Do in the Shadows. Less than a month before its season three premiere, FX has renewed the series based on the cult classic 2014 film for a fourth season that will debut in 2022. Viewers can get a sneak peek at the new season, which airs on September 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

The creators behind Netflix’s The OA have locked in a new venture at FX, as the network orders the new limited series, Retreat. Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij will write and co-direct the mystery series that puts Gen Z character Darby Hart at the heart of the plot. The show follows a group of people as they attend a retreat in a remote location, with Darby serving as the amateur detective trying to solve the case when one of the guests is found dead.

