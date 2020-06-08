Twitter users condemn J.K. Rowling for reportedly making transphobic comments

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

(LOS ANGELES) — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is in hot water for several remarks she made on Twitter over the weekend.

The author, who is now being labeled transphobic, sparked controversy when responding to an opinion article entitled, “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” Rowling remarked on Saturday and offered up some suggestions for the new terminology. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The tweet ignited serious blowback, with Twitter users condemning her wording, claiming the author was equating sex and gender to one’s reproductive organs.

The biggest criticism came from those saying that menstruation does not equate being a woman, citing that transgender men and others who do not identify as female get their periods.

The discourse also included how transgender and post-menopausal women — along with those with certain medical conditions or who’ve had hysterectomies — are unable to menstruate but still identify as female.

Rowling tried defending herself against the onslaught of criticism, asserting “I know and love trans people,” but it only complicated the situation.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.,” She wrote in one statement, which elicited accusations that the author doesn’t know the difference between biological sex and gender identity.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time the 54-year-old sparked controversy. Back in December, she received backlash after publicly supporting a British researcher whom lost her job for making reportedly transphobic remarks. The tweet garnered condemnation from major organizations like the Human Rights Campaign.

By Megan Stone

