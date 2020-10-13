'Two and a Half Men' actress Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Two and a Half Men actress Conchata Ferrell has died at age 77, according to Deadline.

She reportedly passed away peacefully on October 12 of complications following a cardiac arrest. She was surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ferrell played Charlie Sheen’s housekeeper Berta on CBS’ Two and a Half Men, a role that earned her two Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations, in 2005 and 2007.

Sheen tweeted following news of Ferrell’s passing, “an absolute sweetheart. a consummate pro. a genuine friend. a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect.”

Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer also tweeted of Ferrell, “She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Ferrell’s other TV credits included roles on L.A. Law, Good Times, E/R, Grace and Frankie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and BJ and The Bear. She also appeared in films including Heartland, Network, Mystic Pizza, True Romance, Erin Brockovich, Edward Scissorhands and Krampus.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.