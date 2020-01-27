Two animated Marvel shows bound for Hulu get the ax
(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel has nixed the development of two of its four animated comedies for Hulu, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, the latter of which was paused in December as part of a “creative overhaul,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
MODOK and Hit Monkey are still slated to move forward.
Tigra and Howard are the latest Marvel TV series to get cut after being ordered straight to series. They join New Warriors and Ghost Rider.
Kevin Smith was co-wroting and co-producing Howard The Duck, about a talking alien duck. Howard, the subject of a famously bad 1986 live-action movie, was briefly glimpsed in Guardians of the Galaxy.
As one might imagine, Hit-Monkey is about an assassin monkey; Blades of Glory writers Josh Gordon and Will Speck are behind that one. Incidentally, writer-director James Gunn once pitched Marvel Studios on the idea of making a film based on the character before he got the Guardians of the Galaxy job.
M.O.D.O.K. will center on the work/life balance of the giant-headed villain whose name means “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.” Comedian and certified geek Patton Oswalt is co-writing and producing the project, and voicing the character.
Marvel is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.