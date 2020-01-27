Two animated Marvel shows bound for Hulu get the ax

Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel has nixed the development of two of its four animated comedies for Hulu, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, the latter of which was paused in December as part of a “creative overhaul,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MODOK and Hit Monkey are still slated to move forward.

Tigra and Howard are the latest Marvel TV series to get cut after being ordered straight to series. They join New Warriors and Ghost Rider.

Kevin Smith was co-wroting and co-producing Howard The Duck, about a talking alien duck. Howard, the subject of a famously bad 1986 live-action movie, was briefly glimpsed in Guardians of the Galaxy.