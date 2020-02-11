Tyler Cameron to guest star on ABC sitcom “Single Parents”

The former contestant who vied for the heart of Hannah Brown on Season 10 of The Bachelorette is making the switch from reality TV to scripted with his new role, conveniently, for the show’s Valentine’s Day episode.

The sitcom stars Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester, SNL‘s Taran Killam, and Brad Garrett, to name a few, and centers around, well, parents who lean on each other as they navigate their personal lives while raising their children.

Fans can catch Cameron and his portrayal of a character named Danny in Season 2, Episode 15 of the show.

The episode airs Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

