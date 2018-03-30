Tyler Perry and cast weigh in on the important messages in their psychological thriller, 'Acrimony'

Taraji P. Henson in “Acrimony”; Chip Bergmann(NEW YORK) — Taraji P. Henson is the definition of Acrimony in the new psychological thriller from Tyler Perry. The drama, which centers on Henson’s character, Melinda Gayle, follows a loyal wife who literally loses it after her husband’s dreams finally come into fruition.

In anticipation of the film’s release, the director and select cast members are offering their thoughts on the film and why Hell truly hath no fury like a woman scorned.

“I’ve been scorned,” says Crystle Stewart, who plays Diana, Robert Gayle’s new fiancée in the film. “But just like any woman when you go through something like that, or betrayal, you think irrational things… I think it was the same with Melinda. She felt betrayed by Robert and his over promising and under delivering. And so she did irrational things but she just took it to another level.”

Stewart then adds that Melinda’s issues are clearly “deeper than just being angry.”

Her co-star Antonio Madison, who plays a young Robert in the film, agrees and adds he’s learned a lot about the importance of communication.

“It’s best to just communicate and let them know where you are at all times,” he says, referencing a scene from the film. “If it’s going spend another ten more years, be like, ‘Look baby, it may take ten years.’ If you want to invite somebody along for a ride you’ve got to be upfront with them. So, you know, communication.”

Like Madison, Tyler Perry is also sharing an important takeaway from the film.

“Don’t be this bitter,” he says. “If the relationship is over, move on. God has better things for you. Don’t. Don’t be this woman, don’t be her.”

Acrimony hits theaters today.

[embedded content]

