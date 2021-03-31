Tyler Perry calls for DOJ investigation of “unconstitutional” Georgia voting law

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino(ATLANTA) — Tyler Perry weighed in on Georgia’s new voting law on Tuesday, suggesting the Department of Justice should take action.

However, the media mogul, whose Tyler Perry Studios is based in Atlanta, also warned against pulling businesses from the state.

“As a Georgia resident and business owner I’ve been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill,” Perry said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed.”

“Please remember that we did turn Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon — that’s the beauty of a democracy,” the statement continues

Adds Perry, “I’m resting my hope in the DOJ taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era.”

Some in Hollywood, including Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold have announced their intent not to shoot future films in Georgia due to the new law.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill expressed his solidarity with Mangold, tweeting “Absolutely,” in response to the director’s tweet, along with the hashtag #NoMoreFilminginGeorgia.

By George Costantino

