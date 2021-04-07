Tyler Perry ends studio quarantine bubble, sets up COVID-19 vaccine center

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino(ATLANTA) — The quarantine bubble at Tyler Perry’s studios is coming to an end.

About a year ago, the mogul enacted a strict protocol that allowed crews to safely return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now ET confirms that it will come to an end on April 11.

Additionally, Perry has set up a vaccination site on the Atlanta studio lot so that production crews, as well as their friends and families, can receive the vaccine. The mogul worked with the city’s Grady Memorial Hospital to administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was not mandatory for staff but simply available to those that wanted it.

Even with these latest updates to operations, productions on the lot will reportedly still follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

