Tyler Perry offers ex-'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens “respect” and a gig after Trader Joe's “job shaming”

ABC(NEW YORK) — On Good Morning America Tuesday, former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens spoke out about the “job shaming” he said he experienced after photos of him working at a Trader Joe’s were posted on Twitter. But although he told ABC’s Robin Roberts that he didn’t want to get any acting offers solely because he’s in the headlines, media mogul Tyler Perry did just that.

“I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” he tweeted Owens, seemingly referring to The Haves and Have Nots. He added, “I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs.”

Owens said he worked at the Trader Joe’s for 15 months out of necessity and the store gave him the flexibility to pursue acting gigs. He’s since quit after all the attention, but the store left it open for him to return.

Owens appeared on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, and taught at Yale for years. He also had recent acting gigs on shows like Elementary and The Affair.

He admits he was “devastated” by the recent pictures, but added, “The shame part didn’t last very long.”

Since the images went viral, Owens, 57, said he has received an outpouring of support online.

“It’s really overwhelming in a good way,” Owens said. “…I really want to thank everybody out there — family, friends, the Hollywood community and the general public — for the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding…”

Owens said he hopes his story changes the public’s idea about the worth of certain jobs over others.

“Every job is worthwhile and valuable,” he said. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career…so no one has to feel sorry for me.”

Owens tells ABC News he’s happy about Perry’s offer.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.