Tyler Perry's “A Madea Family Funeral” tops this week's new releases

Lionsgate/Eli Joshua(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the movies opening nationwide Friday:

* A Madea Family Funeral — The 11th and final installment in Tyler Perry’s Madea franchise sees a family reunion in the backwoods of Florida turn into a nightmare when Perry’s titular character and her family find themselves planning a funeral instead. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely also star. Rated PG-13.

* Greta — Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this thriller about a young woman named Francis who befriends the title character — a lonely widow played by Isabelle Huppert — whose increasingly erratic and obsessive behavior has Francis trying to end the toxic relationship before it spirals out of control. Rated R.

