Tyne Daly joining “Murphy Brown” revival

Courtesy of Tyne Daly(LOS ANGELES) — Tyne Daly has joined the cast of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival.

Daly, best known for her role in Cagney & Lacey, will play Phyllis, the sister of late bar owner Phil from the original series.

Like her brother, Phyllis will be a bartender who’ll act as a “sounding board” for the rest of the cast, which includes original series regulars Candice Bergen, Grant Shaud, Faith Ford and Joe Regalbuto.

CBS has given the revival — which places the characters in today’s world of cable news, social media and fake news — a 13-episode commitment.

Murphy Brown originally aired from 1988-1998. During its run, it won 18 Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.