Tyra Banks admits she's feeling the “pressure” to take over hosting duties on 'Dancing with the Stars'

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Sometime soon, Dancing with the Stars will return for its 29th season, but not without some major changes. Most noticeably, there will be a new host this season, Tyra Banks.

The America’s Next Top Model creator revealed to Us Weekly how she feels about taking over for longtime host Tom Bergeron and summed it up in one simple word, “Pressure!”

However, she’s not sweating it and touched upon what she intends to bring to the dance floor when the series premieres later this fall on ABC.

“My goal is for a 12-year-old to be sitting on the couch with their parents and grandparents and everybody can relate personally to what they see on that screen,” said Banks.

However, when Us tried squeezing more information out of the former supermodel, Tyra refused to budge.

“Not giving up the goods,” the 46-year-old chided. “You’ll have to tune in!”

Tyra won’t only serve as the show’s first solo-host, she will be pulling double duty as the new executive producer of DWTS.

She previously revealed that she’s been a longtime fan of the show, saying in a press release that “the fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances” is what made her a fan from the very start.

By Megan Stone

