Tyra Banks says she's up for a 25th and final cycle of 'America Next Top Model'

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — America’s Next Top Model fans could be in for a serious treat if Tyra Banks gets her way.

The former model, entrepreneur and businesswoman, who recently launched her experiential model-themed amusement park, ModelLand, says she’s open to and already thinking about coming back for another season of her popular reality series.

“You know, we’ve done 25 cycles of America’s Next Top Model and I feel that we that we should at least end at 25,” Banks tells ABC Audio. “At least do that.”

Banks, who created the reality competition series in 2003, served as host for 23 seasons. The interactive competition reality series aired on various networks over the course of 15 years. Now, almost two years after its last episode, Tyra says she’s ready to bring it all back.

“So, we’re seeing if that could happen,” she says. “We shall see.”

