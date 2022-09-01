Tyrese ordered to pay over $10,000 in monthly child support to estranged wife

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Tyrese was ordered in a divorce hearing to pay over $10,000 a month in child support to his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson.

Fulton County, Georgia, Judge Kevin F. Farmer ruled that Samantha will receive $10,690 per month, according to TMZ. She will split child care and education costs for their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya, with the singer/actor.

Tyrese will also pay the same amount in child support to his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell. They share 15-year-old daughter Shayla, who lives in California.

Farmer declared Tyrese and Samantha legally single and denied spousal support for each party.

“This is not a punishment for you,” the judge told the 43-year-old entertainer. “Put that money where it belongs, in the child. … I want you both to love your kid, and I want you both to tell your kid to love the other parent, because that’s how we get successful human beings.”

“Nobody won here and nobody lost,” Farmer continued. “The kid lost, because she doesn’t have her parents together. Minimize the effects of that loss. Minimize it in every way, shape and form you can.”

Tyrese and Samantha married on Valentine’s Day in 2017. She filed for divorce in September 2020, and claimed that he cut her off financially and locked her out of their house. Samantha had requested $20,000 in monthly child support.

