U2 dedicates “Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of” to Anthony Bourdain during Apollo Theater show

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — U2 took a moment to pay respect to the late Anthony Bourdain during an intimate show at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Monday night.

According to the New York Daily News, Bono and company dedicated “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” to the Parts Unknown host, who was found dead of an apparent suicide by hanging on Friday. The band called Bourdain, “a great storyteller who had stories he couldn’t tell us” before performing the song.

The choice of song was profound, as Bono has mentioned that he wrote the track — from the 2000 album All That You Cant Leave Behind — about late INXS singer Michael Hutchence, whose death in 1998 was also ruled a suicide.

During Monday night’s show, Bono also told the audience, “It’s been a funny, not funny few years. We lost a lot of inspiring, useful people. And gained a few useless people. It’s hard to lose a friend, to lose a mate. This band has been through that.”

Bourdain was an avid fan of rock music, having guests like Iggy Pop and, recently, System of a Down singer Serj Tankian on his popular CNN show.

