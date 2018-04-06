UFC star Conor McGregor charged with assault after violent bus rampage

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — MMA fighter Conor McGregor turned himself in to police in New York City on Thursday night after a violent backstage rampage earlier in the day, and he and his teammate Cian Cowley will be arraigned on various charges later this morning.

After his arrest, McGregor, 29, was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

His 25-year-old teammate Cowley was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

According to WABC-TV, McGregor is seen on video throwing a metal hand truck at a UFC chartered bus, smashing a window after he crashed a press conference at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center.

Two UFC fighters were injured by broken glass in the attack, and as a result of the incident, three fights scheduled for UFC 223 on Saturday have been canceled.

After the incident, a shaken UFC president Dana White — who recently announced McGregor would be stripped of his 2016 championship belt — spoke on video with on the MMA Junkie Facebook page. “Connor and…approximately 20 guys…stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on the buses, and started to attack the buses…These goons…didn’t care who they hit or who they hurt.”

Calling it a “disgusting, despicable move,” White speculated that McGregor would be “sued beyond belief,” and said in an understatement, “this is a real bad career move for him.”

UFC released a statement Thursday night saying in part, “The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow.”

