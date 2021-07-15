Vaccinated comic Gabriel Iglesias tells social media he tested positive for COVID-19

ABC/Ron Batzdorff

Stand-up comic and actor Gabriel Iglesias took to social media to tell fans that although he’s been vaccinated, he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video post accompany a message that reads “Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday,” Iglesias, known to his fans as Fluffy, said, “I made sure I that I got tested by two different types of tests,” adding he has started to show some signs of symptoms, including body aches and chills.

“Other than that, I feel pretty good. I give credit to being vaccinated for getting me through this,” he said, in a voice more muted than usual.

The comic noted that he has to isolate, forcing him to cancel his five remaining shows at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, and explained that he will “go back to work” when he gets three negative tests. Tickets will be refunded, the venue has announced.

“It’s not the way I wanted to spend my birthday, but I’m alive, and I have cake. I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it,” Iglesias quipped, adding, “Wish me luck,” before thanking his fans.

Iglesias can currently be heard in the Disney+ show Monsters at Work.

