Vanessa Bell Calloway on the “Coming to America” reboot: “If I'm not in it… I'm going to feel some kind of way”

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for Essence(NEW YORK) — With a proposed Coming to America reboot reportedly in the works, one of the stars from the original 1988 film, Vanessa Bell Calloway, is sharing her excitement for the forthcoming project — and her wish to be added to the cast.

“I don’t know if they’re going to do a reboot, if they’re going to do a continuation — so that’s going to be interesting to see,” Calloway tells ABC Radio. “I don’t know the aspect of how they plan to tell the story. But I see me in it either way.”

In the original film, Calloway played Princess Imani Izzi, the arranged wife of Eddie Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem. While plot details have been scarce, Paramount has reportedly brought on black-ish creator Kenya Barris to pen the script — with Eddie Murphy expected to reprise his role.

With that in mind, Calloway says she’s on board for all possible scenarios, just as long as she’s in the movie.

“If it’s is rebooted then I can be that child’s mama,” she says. “And then if it’s a continuation [and] they come back to Africa, I’m still there. What am I doing now? So, you know, there’s a way to put me in it.”

Of course, Calloway admits it’s all wishful thinking, since no one has actually given her a call.

“I haven’t been contacted,” she says. “I hope so. If not, I’m going to be on Kenya Barris’ door and Eddie Murphy’s porch screaming and hollering. You might see me on the 11 o’clock news, because if I hurt one of them, because if I’m not in it, I’m going to feel some kind of way.”

