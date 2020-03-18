Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for 'insensitive' remarks about coronavirus

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Vanessa Hudgens has apologized for making “insensitive” comments on Monday about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an apology posted to her Twitter page on Tuesday, Hudgens — who had previously called the potential length of quarantine due to the pandemic “a bunch of b*******,” adding, “yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” — acknowledged that her words were “not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.”

She went on to say that the experience has shown her “the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

Hudgens, who has said she is self-isolating at home, has 38.4 million followers on Instagram.

“I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time,” she concluded.

Then, taking to her Instagram Stories, Hudgens addressed the drama — which saw her trending on social media — by claiming it was all “taken out of context.”

“Hey, guys. Yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she explained. “It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

“I don’t take this situation lightly by any means,” the Grease Live! star, 31, added. “I am home, so stay inside, y’all.”

