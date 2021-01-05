Vanessa Kirby breaks her silence on allegations against former co-star Shia LaBeouf

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images(LONDON) — Vanessa Kirby, who co-starred in 2020’s Pieces of a Woman alongside Shia LaBeouf, broke her silence about the allegations brought against the disgraced actor.

In a Sunday interview with The Sunday Times, Kirby, 32, stated, “I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth.”

The British actress continued, “Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case.”

Pieces of a Woman contains scenes where Kirby’s character is pressured into having sex with LaBeouf’s character, who also tries to hit her with an exercise ball, reports the Times.

LaBeouf, 34, is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, who claimed the actor “hurts women…uses them [and] abuses them both personally and mentally.”

FKA, born Tahliah Barnett, claimed the actor “tormented” her, brandished a firearm while driving, and “knowingly” gave her an STD, among other accusations of similarly violent and controlling behavior.

One such incident, Barnett said the actor strangled her and slammed her head against his vehicle.

LaBeouf responded to Barnett’s allegations in a statement to the New York Times that read, “Although many of these allegations are not true, I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done.”

“Chandelier” singer Sia has also come forward with her own allegations against LaBeouf, stating on Twitter, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims.”

The actor, who starred in her 2015 music video “Elastic Heart,” hasn’t respond to those accusations.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.