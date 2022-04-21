“Vaxxed and boosted” Stephen Colbert “feeling fine” after positive COVID test; ‘Late Show’ taping canceled

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022

Thursday’s taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been canceled, following host Stephen Colbert‘s testing positive for COVID-19.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine,” Colbert told fans on Twitter.

He added that he’s “grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” and thanked fans for “the well wishes.”

The host also made a quip about one of tonight’s scheduled guests, writing, “This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

The Late Show had already scheduled repeats for the rest of the week, and will return with new episodes starting May 2, according to the show’s Twitter feed.

Incidentally, Colbert’s fellow talk show hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden all tested positive in January of this year, despite having also been vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.