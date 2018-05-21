“Veep” Emmy winner Tony Hale says Julia Louis-Dreyfus “doing great” post cancer treatment; shooting to resume soon

HBO/Justin M. Lubin(NEW YORK) — While promoting the return of his beloved show Arrested Development, the fifth season of which hits Netflix next week, ABC Radio asked Tony Hale about his other show, HBO’s Veep, and the awaited return of his fellow Emmy-winning star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Last September, Louis-Dreyfus revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be undergoing treatment. She’s bouncing back, Hale says.

“Julia’s doing great. She’s getting stronger and stronger, so we’ll … be ready [to start shooting] by the end of the summer,” the actor shared. “You know, she’s amazing,” he added. “She’s amazing.”

In a post to fans earlier this year, the actress noted she’d finished chemotherapy and surgery to fight the disease.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” she captioned the shot. “Hey cancer, ‘F*** you!'”

