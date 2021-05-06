Very Nice! Sacha Baron Cohen getting the “Comedic Genius Award” at MTV Movie & TV Awards

ABC

Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the “Comedic Genius Award” at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards, which air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9pm Eastern time.

The Ali G and Borat creator is only the fourth recipient of the award, following his Talladega Nights co-star Will Ferrell who won the inaugural award in 2013, Kevin Hart, who won in 2015, and 2016’s winner Melissa McCarthy.

The Oscar-nominated actor is also up for three separate awards that evening: Best Movie for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Best Duo for that film — with co-star Maria Bakalova — as well as Best Performance in a Movie for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Former SNL star and Coming 2 America co-star Leslie Jones will host the festivities, while comic and actress Nikki Glaser will host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted the following evening.

